The former Anderlecht winger struck in the 12th and 42th minute respectively for Tianjin Teda to record his second brace in the play-off.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan shatters Ghana Premier League transfer record

Acheampong’s sparkling performance in the play-off has seen him register four goals in three matches as Teda survived relegation to play in the Chinese Super League next season.

A shred of evidence to his impressive form is the two awards he has won in the play-off games- the fans’ best player award and the fans MVP award.