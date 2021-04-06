French cyclist Bouhanni says torrent of racist abuse is 'too much'

Bouhanni, who said he was suffering from insomnia as a result of the abuse, continued: "It's like a scar that is closed, but is reopening little by little as the days pass, and that's what hurts.

"I was born in France, I love my country, I was French champion when I was 21, being on the podium with the Marseillaise playing was one of the best moments of my career.

"I'm proud of my name, I'm proud of my roots, I'm French with north African origins, that's how it is."

He said he had never been the target of racism in the peloton nor in any of his teams, "but outside of competition, for sure I've had it".

Bouhanni's team Arkea-Samsic backed their rider's stand against racism on Monday.