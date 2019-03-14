Felix Annan is unarguably one of the safest pair of hands in Ghana at the moment.

His exploits has been crucial for Asante Kotoko’s journey in the Total CAF Confederation Cup, and has earned him a call-up to the national team.

READ MORE: Felix Annan is aiming at making the cut for 2019 AFCON

In an interview with Cafonline.com, Felix revealed how he started off his career: “I started as a striker at a youth club in Achimota. As if by fate, something happened during one of our games and that changed my destiny on the pitch.

“There was a time our goalkeeper failed to turn up for an important game and my coach asked me to keep the post.

“I gave a good account of myself that day and have never looked back. Initially, I didn’t like the idea, but after a couple of matches I grew into loving my new position and here am I today.

Felix Annan is hoping to secure his place in Ghana’s team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in June.

“I’m optimistic that if I remain consistent, I can get a shot into the final squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.”, he added.