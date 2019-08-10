The Norwegian has picked Stephen Ayiku Tetteh to partner Habib Mohammed as centre backs with captain Felix Annan between the sticks.

A new face Empem Dascosta slots in at right back with enterprising Evans Owusu on the left.

On-loan Justice Blay starts in the defensive midfield role and will be joined Samuel Frimpong, a player transfer listed by former coach CK Akonnor.

Former Wa All Stars teammates Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kelvin Andoh start on the right and left flanks.

Richard Arthur and George Abege will be leading the upfront for the team this afternoon in Kano.

Asante Kotoko line-up against Kano Pillars:

Felix Annan-Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Empem Dacosta, Evans Owusu- Justice Blay, Samuel Frimpong, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kelvin Andoh-Richard Arthur and George Abege.