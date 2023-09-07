George Afriyie disqualified from GFA presidential race

However, a statement from the Elections Committee said the football administrator failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature.

The Committee said he used an unqualified person – Jeffrey Asare – to endorse his nomination forms and it was later found out that Asare wasn’t a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as he had claimed on the forms.

"For the position of GFA President, you were required to state one GFA Member proposing your Candidature and five (5) GFA Members supporting it per the GFA Statutes 2019. We therefore conclude that your endorsement by Jeffrey Asare is invalid,” a section of the statement said.

“Due to the above invalidity, your nomination form currently has four (4) GFA Members supporting you. In light of this, you do not meet the requirements to contest the election for the position of President of the GFA."

George Afriyie Pulse Ghana

The Committee, however, added that Afriyie had the right to appeal the decision to disqualify him within the next three working days.