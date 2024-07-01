George Boateng: Ex-Ghana assistant coach appointed as Coventry City first-team coach

Boateng played for Coventry from 1998 to 1999 after joining from Feyenoord and went on to play over 50 matches for the club.

Coventry City announce appointment George Boateng

A statement from the Championship outfit said: “Coventry City are delighted to announce the appointment of George Boateng and Rhys Carr as the Club’s new first-team coaches.

“Boateng and Carr join the Sky Blues with immediate effect as the City squad assembles for the start of pre-season training at Ryton, joining goalkeeping coach Aled Williams as part of the Club’s first-team coaching staff.

“48-year-old Boateng is a familiar face to City supporters, having played 57 games and scored 7 goals for the Club from 1998 to 1999 after a move from Feyenoord.”

Meanwhile, Coventry manager Robins also expressed his delight at having Boateng and Carr join his backroom staff.

"We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City. They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each bring key skills to the football department," Robins said.

"Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them."

Boateng served as an assistant coach of Ghana during Chris Hughton’s spell in charge but departed after the entire technical staff of the national team was disbanded following the black Stars’ group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON earlier this year.