George Boateng withdraws from World Cup punditry job at beIN Sports

The global sports channel announced on Thursday that Boateng will be joining its team of pundits for the tournament in Qatar.

The 47-year-old was listed as part of a rich roster of ex-players who have been lined up for beIN Sports’ World Cup coverage.

The list also includes former Brazil international Kaka, France’s World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Boateng’s inclusion, however, raised eyebrows among Ghanaians, with some questioning his commitment to the Black Stars.

Speaking to the issue, the communications director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, said Boateng won’t be joining beIN Sports during the World Cup.

“It’s not possible, anywhere in the world there are long-term contracts,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“George Boateng has had a running contract with beIN Sports for years. But for this World Cup, there will be an exception.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has told the GFA not to interfere with the work of the technical team of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo gave a hint of his selection when he named a 29-man squad for his side’s international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.

Having paid a courtesy call on the President to present a Black Stars jersey to him, Akufo-Addo implored the GFA to not interfere with the decisions of the technical team.

“Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, leave them to do their work,” Akufo Addo told FA boss Kurt Okraku, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes the responsibility, if he doesn’t you know what to do with him.

“What is always a problem is minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that.”