Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Grealish moved for a Premier League record £100 million ($133 million) in August after making over 200 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut aged 18.

The England international has been sidelined in recent weeks, but returned to training on Monday and could feature against his former club.

"Jack very much deserves a warm welcome and I have no doubt he'll get that," said Gerrard, who has made a perfect start to his Premier League coaching career with two wins from two games.

"This is his club and it will be when his career is over, because he was here as a little boy and he has come through the academy.

"The club have benefited a lot from what Jack has given and we very much wish him well moving forward for the remainder of his career. Obviously not for 90 minutes tomorrow," he added before Wednesday's fixture.

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace have propelled Villa seven points clear of the relegation zone.

However, Gerrard is well aware of the step up in class his side face when the champions come calling.

"The two wins have helped in terms of the feel-good factor around the place," said the former Liverpool captain.