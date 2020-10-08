The upcoming season is expected to run through till the weekend of July 16-18, 2021.

Ashantigold SC, Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC will all begin the new season at home whereas Hearts of Oak, Karela FC and Dreams FC will be on the road on Matchday 1 of the season.

Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC will welcome neighbors Elmina Sharks with the game between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak promising to be the “Match of the Week”.

READ MORE: Gyan slams UK media house over Thomas Partey poor family background report

Meanwhile the biggest game on the Ghanaian football calendar is the clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko dubbed Super Clash: The first round of the encounter falls on Match Day 14 on Sunday 14 February 2021 which is also the Valentine's Day and the second round fixture is scheduled for Sunday 27 June 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko.

It should be noted that Weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturday, Sundays or Monday

Midweek matches may be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Matches may be played during mornings, mid-afternoons or evenings depending on kick-off times agreed with Television Partners, StarTimes.

There may be double-headers at some match venues.

Specific dates, time and for each match fixture would be announced after the Club License Board submits approved venues for the season.

Here are the full fixtures

GPL fixtures released

GPL fixtures released

GPL fixtures for 2020/2021

GPL fixtures for 2020/2021

GPL fixtures for 2020/2021 fixtures