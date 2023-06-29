GFA to increase nomination fee for presidential slot from GHc5,000 to GHc50,000

This represents a 900% increment from the amount paid by all the GFA presidential aspirants four years ago.

The nomination fees for the Executive Council slot have also been reviewed from GHc2,500 to GHc15,000, while that of the RFA Chairman has gone up from GHc2,500 to GHc10,000.

This comes after the GFA also wanted its statutes reviewed to allow for the president to stay in office for three terms and also have two vice presidents.

The Statutes Review Committee of the GFA has tabled the aforementioned proposals before the Executive Council (ExCo).

The GFA presidency is currently capped at two terms of four years each, as per the statutes developed by the Dr. Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee in 2019.

The current statutes also allow the vice president to serve for no more than three terms, while members of the Executive Council also have a three-term limit.

In a report submitted to the Executive Council, the Committee is said to have proposed that Congress increases the presidency’s term of office to three terms.

They’re also proposing two vice presidents for the Ghana FA, with one strictly being a woman to chair the women’s football desk.