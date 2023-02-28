Ghana captain Andre Ayew did not vote in 2022 The Best FIFA Awards

The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards for both men's and women’s categories are decided by votes from national team coaches, captains and selected journalists.

However, a document published by FIFA showing how each national team coach and captain voted suggests none of Ghana’s captains were involved in this year’s process.

Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng, though, represented Ghana in the coaches’ category during the voting for the 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Boateng voted on the ticket of Ghana’s coach and picked Kylian Mbappe as the best men’s player in the world for the year under review.

The 47-year-old had Lionel Messi in second place, while putting the Argentine’s PSG teammate Neymar in third.

On Monday, Messi emerged as the best men’s player of the year after polling the majority of the votes at The Best FIFA Football Awards gala.

With 52 votes, he beat off competition from Mbappe and Karim Benzema, who polled 44 and 34 votes, respectively.

The Argentina captain was rewarded for leading his country to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he was adjudged as the player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femini star Alexis Putellas emerged as the best women’s player of the year, with Alex Morgan and Beth Mead finishing second and third, respectively.