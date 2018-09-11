Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana face Ivory Coast in semi-finals


Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers

The Black Starlets of Ghana will face their Ivorian counterparts in the semi-finals of the West Africa Zone B qualifiers of the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

Ghana face Ivory Coast in semi-finals play

Ghana face Ivory Coast in semi-finals

Ghana will take on Ivory Coast on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the West Africa Zone B qualifiers of the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

The Black Starlets finished top of group A which had Niger and Togo with four points to set a date with Ivory Coast, who placed second in group B which had Nigeria toppling them.

Ghana won their last game by 2-1 against Togo, while the Young Elephant brushed Burkina Faso aside with an emphatic 3-0 win.

Ghana need a win over Ivory Coast to book a place in the final of the competition.

Yaw Preko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars who spoke in an interview ahead of Wednesday’s game against Cote d’Ivoire said they had device good plans to counter the Ivorians because Ghana are well prepared for this game.

“They are a threat but we have watched their match and we are prepared for them. They also see us as a threat because of the way we put pressure on Togo to win, I’m sure they would also say Ghana is a threat” the assistant coach stated

The winner of the tournament will pick the only slot from the zone for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup to be staged in Tanzania.

