RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana needs a 10-year restructuring agenda for the Black Stars – Nii Lante

Evans Annang

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo has called for a total overhaul of football in Ghana.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye
Nii Lante Vanderpuye

He said the national teams for all the levels need restructuring which should take a minimum of six years.

Recommended articles

“What I’m advocating for is a whole agenda of about six to 10- years rebuilding of all our national teams. We should look at starting from the U-9, U12, U14, U16, U20, and that you require some of our young footballers,” Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye said in an interview with Starr FM.

The former Sports Minister also proposes that the Ghana FA should work with Chris Hughton and tap into his technical expertise.

“We must have a technical directory because Chris Hughton is not bad, it’s just that I think the players. I don’t think he does his scouting himself. Knowing Chris Hughton and from the little that I have seen him do with his teams, he transforms players. But with this particular situation, I think Chris Hughton has found himself in a forest of the influences and the interferences of the Black Stars,” Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye argued.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye
Nii Lante Vanderpuye ece-auto-gen

Relatedly, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the NDC MP for North Tongu has disclosed that Ghana spent a whopping $1.5 million on the AFCON qualifiers.

He said Ghana's home and away matches against Angola alone cost a total of GHc7,452,437.71.

The home and away matches against Madagascar, the lawmaker said, also cost an amount of GHc8,395,434.13.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry is also said to have spent up to GHS3,414,894.51 on the two qualifying matches against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars booked their place at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after topping a group that contained Angola, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Madagascar.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

