He said he is confident that the team will win its last group game against Mozambique and qualify for the next stage of the competition.
Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton
Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed optimism about the Black Stars' chances in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.
Speaking after the draw against Egypt, Hughton said he is convinced of a win but they will prepare adequately for the game against a difficult Mozambique team in their final group game.
He added that they will pursue their dream by winning the game against the Os Mambas.
“There are no more small teams in Africa. We are preparing for a tough match against them," the former Premier League coach said.
"The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it,” he concluded.
Ghana needed a win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the next round of the tournament.
Ghana, who will sit at the bottom of their group will clash with Mozambique on Monday, January 22 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.
