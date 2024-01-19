Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton

Speaking after the draw against Egypt, Hughton said he is convinced of a win but they will prepare adequately for the game against a difficult Mozambique team in their final group game.

He added that they will pursue their dream by winning the game against the Os Mambas.

“There are no more small teams in Africa. We are preparing for a tough match against them," the former Premier League coach said.

Chris Hughton Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

"The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it,” he concluded.

Ghana needed a win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the next round of the tournament.