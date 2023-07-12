ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey seals loan move to Ethnikos Achna in Cyprus

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has completed a move to Ethnikos Achna in Cyprus.

The ex-Dreams FC player joins the Cypriot team on a season long loan deal from Swedish club Malmo.

Lomotey has failed to land a starting position at Malmo, having been inconsistent with his performances since joining from French side Amiens SC in August last year.

The former Dreams FC player has managed just seven appearances across all competitions for Malmo, where he provided one assist.

The defensive midfielder has three more years left on his Malmo contract, which will expire in June 2026.

Lomotey moved to France in August 2020 after a successful spell at Spanish clubs Extremadura UD and Villareal CF B.

He has seven international caps for Ghana since making his debut in October 2020 for the Black Stars.

