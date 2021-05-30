Ghanaian wizkid Fatawu Issahaku joins Liverpool

According to an exclusive report by GhanaSoccerNet, the teenage sensation will join the Merseyside club in a deal worth around 1.5 million pounds.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Black Satellites playmaker Fatawu Issahaku has reportedly joined Premiership giants Liverpool from Steadfast FC in Tamale.
According to an exclusive report by GhanaSoccerNet, the teenage sensation will join the Merseyside club in a deal worth around 1.5 million pounds.
The 17-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Reds on Saturday night to complete the Europe move for the highly sought-after player.
Issahaku won the best player at the African U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania earlier this year.
He earned his first call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.
The highly rated teen has also been named in a 30-man squad for Ghana's upcoming friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire next month.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh