RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian wizkid Fatawu Issahaku joins Liverpool

Authors:

Evans Annang

Black Satellites playmaker Fatawu Issahaku has reportedly joined Premiership giants Liverpool from Steadfast FC in Tamale.

Fatawu Issahuku
Fatawu Issahuku Pulse Ghana

According to an exclusive report by GhanaSoccerNet, the teenage sensation will join the Merseyside club in a deal worth around 1.5 million pounds.

Recommended articles

The 17-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Reds on Saturday night to complete the Europe move for the highly sought-after player.

Issahaku won the best player at the African U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania earlier this year.

He earned his first call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

The highly rated teen has also been named in a 30-man squad for Ghana's upcoming friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire next month.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding