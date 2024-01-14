ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians berate Mohammed Salisu on social media over Black Stars' loss to Cape Verde

Evans Annang

Ghana started the bid to end its long trophy drought in the African Cup of Nations with a disappointing loss against Cape Verde at the Houphet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Mohammed Salisu's goal for the Black Stars
The Black Stars conceded a late goal against the Islanders in injury time due to an apparent mistake by Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu.

His failure to clear his lines led to a mix-up with goalkeeper Richard Ofori which led to an open goal for Garry Rodrigues to score the winner for Cape Verde.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have blamed this defeat squarely at the feet of the former Southampton defender.

Check some of the tweets and reactions below

