Ghanaians unhappy with Black Stars players who sag their shorts during matches

The result sees Milovan Rajevac’s side move to second in Group G, and just a point behind group leaders South Africa.

In the aftermath of the game, sports journalist Gary Al-Smith made a post questioning why some fans were complaining about Black Stars players who sag their shorts.

Pulse Ghana

“Why are fans seemingly obsessed with Black Stars players pulling their shorts down? What's wrong with it? Shorts don't play football, do they?” he wrote on Facebook.

However, the majority of the replies to his post suggested not many were enthused by such behaviour on the pitch.

A Facebook user with the name Sadat Fagregas said: “You should also ask, do they do same at their CLUBS? A big NO. So why do it the National team?”

Sarpon Lloyd Catalan also stated: "You pull your pants down, how can you run? Any player with such appearance struggles when running. Look at Emerson Royal, Jordan Ayew, etc.”

Mitch Greenwood had this to say: “Pulling your shorts down smacks of sluggishness and poor attitude towards work.”

Meanwhile, a sarcastic Ebenezer Tete Nuertey added: “Fact. Shorts don't play football... very soon we'll start wearing only tops (shirts) no shorts to play.”

Smith Amponsah Charles also said: “Shorts don’t play football but these guys represent a nation. Their characters are picked or copied by kids watching. I’m very sure pulling your shorts down in any Ghanaian school is unacceptable. It’s even seen in the society as bad behavior so I wonder why they are promoting it. We don’t need them to be only playing but also representing the country in a decent way.”

Evans Adjei Darkwah retorted: "It’s simply annoying when they can’t play well and score meanwhile their shorts are pulling down as if they’ve pupu in it.”

Jamal S Lambon Jnr added: “Classification of acts that constitute decency in every jurisdiction differs. Now, we are in the part of the world where the act of pulling down pants is one associated with indecency. It surely will bring up issues which will displease the fans.

“Riyad Mahrez had to go by his coach's order to undye his hair to be played in national team games. I guess you'll agree dying of hair also doesn't play football but that's decency. It's very much needed.”