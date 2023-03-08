‘Ghanaians washed me for telling Mahama to return ex-gratia’ – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

“They’ve washed me like galamsey pit,” he said while speaking on the Ekwanso Dwoodwoo programme on Peace FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“…on the same platform, we talk about Nana Addo, we talked about the health minister and we’ve talked about many people but how come, the ex-gratia has become an issue?

“We didn’t even mean evil; we were just saying that Togbe Afede has done it, so he should just follow. For things like this, they are bound to happen because they add up to our democracy.”

Last week, Kwaku Yeboah made the headlines after he said Mahama must return all the ex-gratia he has ever received to prove his commitment to abolishing such payments.

He noted that he will campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant if he takes steps to return his ex-gratia.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Kwaku Yeboah said Mahama must set an example to prove he really means his words.

“You said it in 2015, the time you were in government, but you couldn’t scrap it, now that you’re on the bench (in opposition) you want to scrap what? Bring the ones that you’ve taken to set an example of what you’re saying,” the sports journalist said.

“If the former president brings his ex-gratia, Kwame I will campaign for him, I will clap for him. Let him say he’s doing what Togbe Afede did, so he’s also doing the same…Kwame this is a big campaign message.

“I wanted him to set an example, actions speak louder than words….Togbe Afede is a human being, and Mahama is also a human being, so why not return it as Togbe Afede did?”