Felix Annan has no regrets over timing of wedding despite losing Kotoko position

He helped Kotoko to win three Ghana Premier League titles and two FA Cups, and was part of the Black Stars team that played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Two years ago, though, Annan lost his place in Kotoko’s starting line-up after taking a short leave to wed his long-time girlfriend Francisca Yeboah.

The goalkeeper, who was then captain of the Kumasi-based side, was consistently left on the bench by coach Maxwell Konadu, who preferred Kwame Baah between the sticks.

Annan subsequently parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors in January 2022 after signing for US-based club Maryland Bob Cats FC.

Opening up on his tumultuous last few months at Kotoko, the goalkeeper said he has no regrets over getting married when the season was still in session.

“Even though I lost my position at Kotoko, I do not regret the decision I took to marry my wife in the course of the season,” he told Nhyira FM.

“No way, I will never and ever regret marrying my wife. My wife and her family were based in the UK then and I had planned my wedding way back before we started the league because, at that time, there was no league. So, my wife and the family had to fly from the UK and we couldn’t change the plans.”