‘My wife has sacked me from home after 7 months without pay’ – Hans Kwofie laments

Speaking to Angel FM in an interview, Kowfie said he now depends on the benevolence of his friends for survival.

“The season has ended but can't go home. My wife has sacked me from the house,” the veteran striker lamented.

“She says I shouldn't come home because I’ll end up depending on her. I’ve not been paid for 7 months at Legon Cities.

“They haven’t paid my signing-on fees as well so I depend on my friends. When I call them, they keep tossing me. Life has become difficult for me.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Asante Kotoko for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed the 25th topflight title following a season where they dominated and got the better of their competitors.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side won the league with three games to spare and ended the campaign 11 points clear of second-placed Medeama.

In a letter sent to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Infantino congratulated Kotoko for emerging as league champions.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Asante Kotoko SC for having been crowned 2021/22 champions of Ghana,” the statement from the FIFA boss said.

“This title could not have been achieved without the entire team's hard work, passion and dedication, and everyone at the club can be very proud. Please extend my congratulations to everybody involved in this great achievement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I also take this opportunity to thank you and your Association for your contribution to the development and prosperity of football in Ghana and in Africa.”