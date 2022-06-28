Hearts of Oak vs RTU game was fixed – Albert Commey makes wild allegation

The result raised a few eyebrows, especially as the Tamale-based side needed a win to avoid being relegated.

And Albert Commey, who is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Sporting Director of Ashanti Gold, has controversially claimed that the game between the two teams was manipulated.

According to him, several other games that were played on the final day of the season were also fixed, citing his own club, Bibiani Gold Stars, Aduana Stars and King Faisal as equally complicit parties.

“The 2021/22 League season was competitive. I honestly didn’t like the way and manner the last round of games were played, because there were a lot of fixed matches,” Mr. Commey said on Sunyani -based Space FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“The matches between Bibiani Gold Stars and Ashgold was a fixed match, Techiman wonders vs Aduana Stars was a Fixed match, King Faisal vs Legon Cities was a fixed match and lastly Hearts vs RTU was also a fixed match."

“Let us not be hypocrites or else we wouldn’t move forward in Ghana football. I won’t blame the GFA on this, because teams do everything possible to stay in the league during the latter part of the league.”

Meanwhile, Ashanti Gold are set to play in the Division Two League next season despite finishing seventh in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

This follows a ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the club’s matchday 34 game against Inter Allies last season.

In May, the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee ruled that the demotion of the two clubs will take effect from the 2022/23 season, while they’ve also been slapped with a fine of GHc100,000 each.