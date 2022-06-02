BREAKING: Kotoko crowned Ghana Premier League champions with 3 games to spare

The home side opened the scoring in the first half after the in-form Yaw Annor cut through Kotoko’s defence before calmly firing the ball past goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Annor, who has now scored 20 league goals this season and is joint top scorer alongside Franck Etouga Mbella, had several other chances to double Ashanti Gold’s lead but fluffed his lines.

The Miners were made to rue their missed chances in the second half when Maxwell Agyemang rose highest to head home from Ibrahim Imoro’s free-kick to restore parity.

The draw sees Kotoko move 10 points clear at the top of the table with just three matches left in the Ghanaian league.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side holds a better head-to-head record over the other top-four teams, which makes it impossible for them to be overtaken even if they lose their remaining matches.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have also now dethroned rivals Hearts of Oak, who romped to the title last season.