Tamale City secure Ghana Premier League promotion after playoff success

The Tamale-based side went into the game needing just a draw to seal qualification, having beaten Liberty 1-0 in their previous game of the three-team playoffs.

And they got the job done after holding Dwarfs to a stalemate, which saw them top the group with four points – one ahead of Liberty.

This is the first time Tamale City have qualified for the Ghana Premier League, having played in the Division One League in the last two years.

The Ghana Football Association organised the special promotion playoff to find a replacement for the demoted Ashanti Gold.

The Miners finished seventh in last season’s league, but will play in Division Two as punishment for being found guilty of match manipulation.

Tamale City will now join Nsoatreman FC, Samartex FC and Kotoku Royals as the newly-promoted teams to the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and betPawa have signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.

This means the Ghanaian topflight will get $2 million from betPawa in each of the years that the company will be sponsoring the league.

The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018 after a $10 million deal was struck with Zylofon Cash.

However, the five-year deal was ended abruptly and the league has been without a title sponsor in the last three years.

The betPawa deal, therefore, comes as a huge financial boost to the Ghanaian topflight ahead of the next season.