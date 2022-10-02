RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

“It’s a fantastic strike” - Graham Potter gushes over Gallagher's match-winning wondergoal for Chelsea

Tunde Young

Conor Gallagher scored a stunning 90th-minute winner for Chelsea against Crystal Palace to earn all 3 points and the admiration of his manager

Potter hails Gallagher's sensational winning goal
Chelsea came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace thanks to a stunning goal by Conor Gallagher.

The English midfielder only came off the bench in the 76th minute for Chelsea as they chased the winning goal which he scored 14 minutes later in rather spectacular fashion.

The heroic goal has earned him the plaudits of his manager Graham Potter who won his first game as Chelsea boss.

“I am delighted for Conor, delighted for the team, delighted for the substitutes that they could come on and have an impact.,” Potter said in his post-match interview.

Conor Gallagher scored the winner for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
“That is what you want. You want players that are disappointed and frustrated because they want to play, of course, but that they show that in a good way and are ready to help when they come on the pitch, I thought we had a good response in that regard,” the Englishman continued.

Potter continued to wax lyrical about Gallagher, “The group has been really good from the start and I am delighted for Conor, it’s a fantastic strike.”

Graham Potter
Graham Potter pulse senegal

The 22-year-old opted to not celebrate against Crystal Palace where he had a successful loan spell last season and his current manager respected that decision.

“He has a lot of respect for Crystal Palace, you can see that from his reaction. But he’s a Chelsea player now and it was a great goal for us,” Potter said.

