Guardiola says Man City 'want more' after reaching Champions League semis

City's man-of-the-match Ilkay Gundogan said his side had showed character to come from behind.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham gave Dortmund an early lead, but a second-half Riyad Mahrez penalty and Foden's powerful strike moved City into the last four of Europe's top club competition for the second time.
"It means a lot to be honest, this club and this team deserve it," Gundogan told BT Sport.
"Today once again we showed character, we didn't play well at all in the first 15 minutes, we struggled and we weren't brave enough and were scared to lose something. That was obvious.
"After conceding the first goal we were able to get hold of possession and create chances.
"Our target was to score the first goal of the second half and get the game back into our hands.