Guardiola says Man City 'want more' after reaching Champions League semis

"For all of us, it was necessary to get to the semi-finals and now we want more.

"It's time to celebrate and drink a lot of wine, then prepare to face Chelsea (in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday).

"We need three victories to be Premier League champions, so it's important to keep going in this way."

Guardiola also heaped praise on City's match-winner Foden, who had also netted a 90th-minute goal in the first leg last week to seal a 2-1 home win.

"The second goal from Phil in Manchester was crucial," said Guardiola.