Substitute Kofi Kordzi grabbed two goals for the Phobians in the second half.

The striker scored with a header following Benjamin Agyare's teed up assist from a Benjamin Afutu corner kick.

He increased the tally shortly afterwards by capitalising on a failed clearance by Satellites captain Gideon Mensah.

The Black Satellites got the consolation from substitute Nathaniel Adjei with a blistering header.

Ghana's U20 will fly out to Niger on Monday to start preparations for the tournament scheduled for next month.