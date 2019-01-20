Substitute Kofi Kordzi grabbed two goals for the Phobians in the second half.
The striker scored with a header following Benjamin Agyare's teed up assist from a Benjamin Afutu corner kick.
He increased the tally shortly afterwards by capitalising on a failed clearance by Satellites captain Gideon Mensah.
The Black Satellites got the consolation from substitute Nathaniel Adjei with a blistering header.
Ghana's U20 will fly out to Niger on Monday to start preparations for the tournament scheduled for next month.