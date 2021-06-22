Hearts of Oak pushing for more fans to be allowed into stadium for Kotoko showdown

With both clubs currently level on 53 points, and with just five more matches remaining, the match is all but a title decider.

However, as it stands, only 25% of fans are allowed to watch matches in stadiums across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulse Ghana

But the Communications Director for Hearts, Kwame Opare Addo, believes the club will be able to control the crowd if more fans are allowed to attend Sunday’s big game.

“If we get an increase in attendance from the initial 25 per cent we will be able to control the crowd,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been advised to go for the service of a foreign referee to officiate the upcoming title-decider.

The build-up to the game has been shrouded by tension and several conspiracy theories from fans of both Hearts and Kotoko.

Fans of both teams have been complaining about the poor level of officiating in the Ghana Premier League, following some questionable decisions in recent weeks.

Former Ghana international, Samuel Opoku Nti, believes the GFA will be better served if they go in for a foreign referee to officiate the Super Clash.

According to him, that way, neither team can claim to be deliberately cheated even if the foreign referee makes a mistake during the game.

“In my personal opinion, I will prefer a foreign referee. This is not to say our Ghanaian referees are not up to the task, but considering the tensions building up ahead of the Kotoko vs Hearts game,” he told Silver FM, as quoted by Footballghana.com.

“If a foreign referee who has no ties with either of the two clubs makes a mistake, people would not read meanings into it like they would for a local referee.