This listicle features 10 remarkable footballers of Ghanaian descent, including Danny Welbeck, Gerald Asamoah, Jerome Boateng, and Georginio Wijnaldum, who have made significant contributions to their national teams.
Here are 10 players who ditched the Black Stars for other nations
The global football landscape is rich with stories of players who trace their heritage to Ghana but have represented other countries on the international stage.
1. Jerome Boateng (Germany)
- Position: Defender
- Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother, Jerome Boateng has been a stalwart of the German defense. His contributions were pivotal in Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup victory, showcasing his defensive prowess and versatility.
2. Danny Welbeck (England)
- Position: Forward
- Welbeck's Ghanaian heritage comes from his parents, but he has worn the England shirt with pride. Known for his athleticism and ability to score crucial goals, Welbeck has represented England in multiple UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cups.
Welbeck, who currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion, has a good goalscoring record for England. In 42 games for his country, he's found the net an impressive 16 times. He was included in Gareth Southgate's preliminary squad for the World Cup in Qatar but didn't make the final cut. Business Insider USA
3. Gerald Asamoah (Germany)
- Position: Striker
- Asamoah moved from Ghana to Germany as a child and went on to represent the German national team. He was part of the squads for the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, becoming one of the first African-born players to represent Germany at this level.
4. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)
- Position: Midfielder
- Though not widely recognized for his Ghanaian descent, Wijnaldum's roots trace back to Ghana through his family. A key player for the Netherlands, his midfield dynamism and knack for scoring important goals have been crucial for his national team.
5. Memphis Depay (Netherlands)
- Position: Forward
- With a Ghanaian father, Depay has chosen to represent the Netherlands, becoming one of the team's leading attackers. His flair, pace, and goal-scoring ability have made him a standout player in international competitions.
AFP
6 . George Boateng (Netherlands)
- A tough-tackling midfielder, George Boateng was born in Ghana but moved to the Netherlands as a child. He represented the Dutch national team, bringing energy and determination to the midfield.
7. Karim Bellarabi (Germany)
- Position: Winger
- Born to a Moroccan father and a Ghanaian mother in Germany, Bellarabi has represented the German national team. His pace and skill on the wing have earned him recognition in the Bundesliga and on the international stage.
8. Mario Balotelli (Italy)
- Position: Striker
- Balotelli was born in Palermo, Italy, to Ghanaian immigrant parents and later adopted by an Italian family. Known for his powerful shots and unpredictable nature on the field, Balotelli has been a key player for Italy in numerous international tournaments.
9. Tyler Adams (United States)
- Position: Midfielder
- With Ghanaian heritage, Adams has become a central figure for the United States Men's National Team. His leadership, work rate, and tactical intelligence in midfield play a crucial role in the team's strategies.
10. Ethan Ampadu (Wales)
- Position: Defender/Midfielder
- Ampadu, whose father is Ghanaian, represents Wales at the international level. His versatility allows him to perform both in defense and midfield, making him a valuable asset to the Welsh national team and showcasing the depth of his footballing talent.
