ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Evans Annang

Qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Canada, the United States of America and Mexico has kicked off on the African continent.

African qualifiers
African qualifiers

Earlier today in Abidjan, the preliminary draw for the ultimate qualification to play at the Mundial was held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A group of nine with six teams each have been drawn with the winner of each group qualifying for the tournament.

The four best runners-up will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

African qualifiers groups
African qualifiers groups Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.

Check out all the groups and the countries that will battle it out in them below:

Group A

Egypt

Burkina Faso

ADVERTISEMENT

Guinea-Bissau

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

Djibouti

Group B

ADVERTISEMENT

Senegal

DR Congo

Mauritania

Togo

Sudan

ADVERTISEMENT

South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Benin

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe

Rwanda

Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape-Verde

Angola

Libya

Eswatini

Mauritius

ADVERTISEMENT

Group E

Morocco

Zambia

Congo

Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger

Eritrea

Group F

Cote d’Ivoire

Gabon

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

Gambia

Burundi

Seychelles

Group G

ADVERTISEMENT

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

ADVERTISEMENT

Somalia

Group H

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Namibia

ADVERTISEMENT

Malawi

Liberia

Sao Tome and Principe

Group I

Mali

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana

Madagascar

Central African Republic

Comoros

Chad

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • African qualifiers

    Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

  • Asamoah Gyan

    Ghanaians expect the Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

  • The Black Stars of Ghana

    Ghana drawn with Mali in Group I for qualification to 2026 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephen Appiah recounts mood in camp after Laryea Kingston’s World Cup snub

I still feel bad that Laryea Kingston didn’t get to play at the World Cup – Appiah

Antonio Rudiger in Ghana

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spotted in Accra for holidays

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger showcases dance moves in Accra

Ashanti Gold

Ashantigold officially suspended from all football activities in Ghana