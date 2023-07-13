Earlier today in Abidjan, the preliminary draw for the ultimate qualification to play at the Mundial was held.
Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup
Qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Canada, the United States of America and Mexico has kicked off on the African continent.
A group of nine with six teams each have been drawn with the winner of each group qualifying for the tournament.
The four best runners-up will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.
The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.
Check out all the groups and the countries that will battle it out in them below:
Group A
Egypt
Burkina Faso
Guinea-Bissau
Sierra Leone
Ethiopia
Djibouti
Group B
Senegal
DR Congo
Mauritania
Togo
Sudan
South Sudan
Group C
Nigeria
South Africa
Benin
Zimbabwe
Rwanda
Lesotho
Group D
Cameroon
Cape-Verde
Angola
Libya
Eswatini
Mauritius
Group E
Morocco
Zambia
Congo
Tanzania
Niger
Eritrea
Group F
Cote d’Ivoire
Gabon
Kenya
Gambia
Burundi
Seychelles
Group G
Algeria
Guinea
Uganda
Mozambique
Botswana
Somalia
Group H
Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Namibia
Malawi
Liberia
Sao Tome and Principe
Group I
Mali
Ghana
Madagascar
Central African Republic
Comoros
Chad
