Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

A group of nine with six teams each have been drawn with the winner of each group qualifying for the tournament.

The four best runners-up will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

Pulse Ghana

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.

Check out all the groups and the countries that will battle it out in them below:

Group A

Egypt

Burkina Faso

Guinea-Bissau

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

Djibouti

Group B

Senegal

DR Congo

Mauritania

Togo

Sudan

South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Benin

Zimbabwe

Rwanda

Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon

Cape-Verde

Angola

Libya

Eswatini

Mauritius

Group E

Morocco

Zambia

Congo

Tanzania

Niger

Eritrea

Group F

Cote d’Ivoire

Gabon

Kenya

Gambia

Burundi

Seychelles

Group G

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

Somalia

Group H

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Namibia

Malawi

Liberia

Sao Tome and Principe

Group I

Mali

Ghana

Madagascar

Central African Republic

Comoros