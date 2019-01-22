He passed his medical and was presented to hundreds of Barcelona fans at a short ceremony at Camp Nou.

After Kevin-Prince Boateng made a U-turn to the Spanish topflight league, Pulse Sports has compiled the list of Ghanaian players who have played in one of the most exciting leagues in the world

Yaw Acheampong, former skipper of AshGold in Ghana was the first Ghanaian player to have a taste of the La Liga- He played for Real Sociedad from 1995 to 1997.

Below is the full list

Mohammed Abu – Rayo – 2012–13

Anthony Annan – Osasuna – 2012–13

Christian Atsu – Málaga – 2015–16

Richmond Boakye – Elche – 2013–14

Derek Boateng – Getafe, Eibar – 2009–11, 14–15

Emmanuel Boateng – Levante – 2017–

Kevin-Prince Boateng – Las Palmas, Barcelona – 2016–17

Richard Boateng – Granada – 2013–14

Raphael Dwamena – Levante – 2018–

Michael Essien – Real Madrid – 2012–13

Mohammed Fatau – Granada, Rayo – 2013–15

Bernard Mensah – Getafe – 2015–16

Sulley Muntari – Deportivo – 2017–18

Riga Mustapha – Levante – 2006–08

Thomas Partey – Almería, Atlético Madrid – 2014–

Abdullah Quaye – Málaga – 2000–01

Paul Quaye – Espanyol – 2011–12

Mohammed Salisu – Valladolid – 2018–

Jeffrey Sarpong – Real Sociedad – 2010–12[b NED][c NED U21]

Patrick Twumasi – Alavés – 2018–

Mubarak Wakaso – Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas, Granada, Alavés – 2010–13, 15–16, 16–

Joachim Yaw – Real Sociedad – 1995–97