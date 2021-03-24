According to him, the Spanish giants made an offer after the U-17 World Cup but his club at the time Kessben FC rejected the bid.

The former FC Twente and Granada striker recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

Osei was a celebrated footballer at youth level, playing at separate U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Ransford Osei

He was a member of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 2007 U-17 World Cup, where he emerged as the winner of the golden boot.

Osei was also part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa Youth Championship in 2009 as well as the U-20 World Cup in the same year.

“After the U-17 World Cup, I was a hot cake. A lot of teams wanted me; even Real Madrid wanted me,” he told Humble Ike on Youtube.

“They tabled an offer for me and Daniel Opare, but Kessben FC said their money wasn’t enough so they rejected the bid.”

Osei also disclosed that he will never allow any of his kids to play for the Ghana national team.

According to him, the current system in place does not reward footballers who are deserving of call-ups.

“Should my child decide to play football, then I’ll not allow him to play for any Ghana national team. I’m being real and I’m not afraid to say it,” he said.

“Ghana football goes beyond your talent. You have to give something before you’re given the opportunity. So why should I allow my son to play for the Black Stars?”

Asked if he’ll become a coach after ending his playing career, Osei said he has no plans of taking a place on the bench.