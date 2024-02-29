Ghanaian players in Europe's top 5 leagues: Ayew impresses, Kudus criticised, Inaki benched

Premier League

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United): In the 4:2 victory, the star boy managed to get 6 shots on goal and one assist. Overall, Kudus played a good game, but was criticised by English football legend Gary Neville. Read more here.

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion): The full-back put in a solid performance in his side's draw against Everton. Although he was substituted after 61 minutes, he completed 23 of his 27 passes to a team-mate and won all of his one-on-ones.

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth): The winger put in a good performance against Manchester City at the weekend, but he was unable to do anything about the 1-0 defeat to City. Semenyo came on as a first-half substitute in Tuesday's extra-time defeat in the FA Cup against Leicester City. He missed a few chances and did not play quite as well as he did against City at the weekend.

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace): Last week he scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since December. This weekend he put in an even better performance. He scored a goal and provided an assist in his side's 3-0 win over Burnley and is likely to have secured his place in new coach Oliver Glaser's starting XI.

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace): 2024 is not yet going quite the way the 31-year-old would like. Schlupp has failed to impress in his appearances so far this year. However, the German born was not in the squad in the last weeks. It is not clear why, as he has not played a role at Crystal Palace since the change of manager. Is he injured? We don't know.

Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United FC): The German-born goalkeeper alternates between the bench and the stands at the bottom of the Premier League. He played a single game for Sheffield United in August 2022, was loaned out to League One side Burton Albion in the meantime and is now back in the Steel City. Didn't make the squad against Wolverhampton.

Thomas Partey (Arsenal): The midfielder played his last game on 8 October. Since then he has been working on his recovery from a hamstring injury, but has also suffered a setback in the meantime. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta announced last week that Partey should be ready for action again in around two weeks.

La Liga

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao): Last week, Inaki put in a great performance, even scoring a goal. However, the striker did not start the clash with Betis Sevilla this weekend. He was then substituted at half-time, but failed to really impress.

Iddrisu Baba (UD Almeria): The midfielder is currently on loan to Almeria from RCD Mallorca and is a regular starter in Andalusia. Baba played 90 minutes in his team's 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid. His performance was okay, but not really more than that.

Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo): The centre-back moved to Spain from Belgian side Genk in 2019. He injured his Achilles tendon in October and subsequently underwent surgery. He is unlikely to feature again this season.

Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano): It's not quite clear what exactly the centre-back's role is playing at his club. Sometimes he plays from the start and then the whole game, but often he doesn't feature at all. Mumin did not play in his team's 3-0 loss against Girona.

Bundesliga

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (SC Freiburg): The 27-year-old was born in Accra and spent his youth in Germany. He made his breakthrough at FC St. Pauli before moving to SC Freiburg. In February 2023, he tore his cruciate ligament in training and has been out injured ever since. The attacking midfielder is currently rebuilding, but it is unclear whether he will be able to play again this season.

Patric Pfeiffer (FC Augsburg): The centre-back moved from promoted SV Darmstadt 98 to FC Augsburg last July. However, things are not going as planned for him there. He has only made six appearances so far, the last one on 20 December. He was not in the squad for the game against SC Freiburg. His agent has already announced that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum): The German-born left-sided midfielder hasn't managed to secure a regular place at VFL Bochum, but has still featured in 20 Bundesliga matches so far – starting in 9 of them. He has scored one goal and provided 2 assists. He was not in the squad for his team's 5:2 defeat against Mönchengladbach last weekend.

Braydon Manu (SV Darmstadt): The 26-year-old agile and quick winger would probably be a regular for the promoted team. It's just a shame that Manu hasn't been able to get back on the pitch since the second game of the season. He was initially out for several weeks due to tonsillitis and has been absent since then due to an ankle injury.

Kasim Adams Nuhu (FC Hoffenheim): The fourteen-time Ghana international returned from a loan spell at Swiss side FC Basel in July 2023. Since then, however, he has played no part at the Bundesliga side, not even making the squad in 18 of 22 matches. He was back in the team for the last five games, but did not feature. He watched his team's 3:2 victory against Borussia Dortmund from the bench.

Ligue 1

Andrew Ayew (Le Havre AC): His arrival in France after the poor AFCON campaign was impressive: a brace in the league game against Lorient, followed by a goal in the Coupe de France game against Racing Strasbourg. Last weekend against Lille, Ayew was on the pitch for the whole 90 minutes and put in a solid but not too spectacular performance. He managed to get three shots on goal but couldn’t do anything to change his team's 2-1 defeat against Stade Reims.

Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon): In complete contrast to the AFCON, Nuamah plays regularly at the club. He has scored 1 goal in 18 league appearances so far this season. In the defeat against Metz on Friday, he delivered an unremarkable performance. On Tuesday in the Coupe de France against Strasbourg, he put in a solid performance. His team ultimately won on penalties, but Nuamah was no longer on the pitch. He was substituted in the 77th minute after a total of one shot on goal.

Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens): Last Thursday, he was on the pitch for 103 minutes in the Europa League clash against SC Freiburg. The midfielder put in a mediocre performance and had to actively watch as he and his team gave away a 2-0 lead. He then sat on the bench for 90 minutes in the defeat against Monaco at the weekend.

Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco): His start following his move from Southampton to the south of France could hardly have been worse. He missed every game until the beginning of December due to an adductor injury, but has been a regular since his return. He put in a very strong performance against Lens at the weekend and even provided an assist for the opening goal in the 19th minute.

Alida Seidu (Stade Rennes): He was brought on in the 57th minute of his team's 3-2 win over Milan last Thursday, but was ultimately unable to prevent the team's elimination of the knock-out stage of the Europa League. In his team's draw against PSG at the weekend, the full-back was back on the pitch for the entire match and put in a solid to good performance.

Benjamin Tetteh (FC Metz): The 26-year-old does not regularly start matches for the team in the northeastern city of France, often appearing as a substitute instead. After suffering an ankle injury in training, he is now out of action. A return date of early March has been announced.

Nathaniel Adjoin (FC Lorient): The 21-year-old has been playing on loan at Lorient since the end of January (is otherwise under contract with Hammarby in Sweden). Since his arrival, he has played five games, four from the start. The centre-back played in his side's 0-1 loss against Nantes, putting in a unremarkable performance.

Serie A

Alfred Duncan (AC Florence): A week earlier against Empoli, Duncan put in a strong performance. However, this was not enough for him to be in the starting line-up against Lazio Roma. Even worse: Duncan had to watch his team's 2:1 victory from the bench for 90 minutes.

Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari Calcio): Moved to Cagliari from Hellas Verona last summer. Since then, the defensive midfielder has played 13 games. After missing two games due to an ankle injury, he was back in the squad against Udinese Calcio but did not feature. Unfortunately, it seems the injury curse has struck again. Sulemana was ruled out again against Napoli with an ankle injury. Return date unknown.

Emmanuel Gyasi (Empoli FC): The right-sided midfielder is a regular in the 16th-placed team. He has managed 1 goal and 1 assist so far this Serie A season. He had to sit out the game against Sassuolo due to a yellow card suspension.

Caleb Ekuban (Genoa CFC): The centre-forward has scored two goals and provided one assist in 19 league games. Ekuban played 11 minutes in his team's 2-0 win over Udinese at the weekend, but unfortunately did not make any notable impact.