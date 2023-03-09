I have a serious crush on Asamoah Gyan – Efiewura’s Aunty Bee (Video)

“I like Asamoah Gyan. I love him so much that the mere mention of his name makes my heart skip a beat,” Aunty Bee said.

Asked if she loves the veteran striker enough to make him the replacement for her ex-husband Santo, the actress replied: “Oh yes, he can be the replacement.”

A video clip of the said interview was sighted by Gyan, who took to Instagram to also give a funny reaction.

The former Sunderland and Udinese striker said he was pleased that a celebrated actress like Aunty Bee is a huge fan of his.

“Awurade mewu oooo A friend just told me to go watch @fireladygh on YouTube and this is what I saw oo. Bless her tho,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Gyan recently revealed that he wasn’t born rich and sold maize with his father at the Kaneshie market.

According to him, his parents were neither poor too and were able to cater for him and his siblings.

“I was with Charles Mensah [Shatta Wale] at Seven Great and they opened a new one, the one at Dansoman, so that was where Shatta went. The rich people went there,” Gyan told Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

“Nah, my parents did well to cater for my education, we were not that rich. I won’t be a hypocrite to motivate people that we were poor and they try to motivate people.”

“When you talk about poor people, they are those in the village who don’t have but my parents were able to cater for me. My mother was a headmistress and my father was a businessman, he sold maize at the Kaneshie market."

He further stated: “From school, I used to go sit down at the Kaneshie market and sell. Sometimes when I’m around that place driving when I get down people will think Asamoah Gyan came from the sky but they didn’t know I was there selling maize.