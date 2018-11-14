Pulse.com.gh logo
Football 'I love Leo' - Maradona denies Messi criticism

Diego Maradona says he "loves" Lionel Messi and described as "false" comments attributed to him attacking his Argentine compatriot and Barcelona legend.

Maradona watched Argentina's World Cup debacle in Russia

Maradona watched Argentina's World Cup debacle in Russia

(AFP/File)

Diego Maradona says he "loves" Lionel Messi and described as "false" comments attributed to him attacking his Argentine compatriot and Barcelona legend.

"Leo is a friend of mine and I'd never speak ill of a friend," Maradona assured Spanish sports newspaper Marca on Wednesday.

Last month Maradona was quoted as telling Fox Sports in Mexico that Messi "is not a leader... It's useless to try and make a leader out of someone who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game".

He told Marca that "all that was false".

"All I said was that Leo is a phenomenon. And that there were players who go to the toilet 20 times, but I never made any reference to Leo," he insisted.

Maradona implored his fellow countryman to return to the national side after sitting out three friendlies since Argentina's group-stage elimination from this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"I think he should return, because if not, we are in a pickle."

Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, is currently in Mexico coaching second-division Sinaloa.

