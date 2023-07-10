I’ll contest for re-election as GFA President – Kurt Okraku declares

Okraku's confirmation sets the stage for a competitive race, as former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have also declared their desire to run for the presidency.

Afriyie, who lost to Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a formidable candidate with the potential to challenge Okraku's leadership.

The GFA elections, scheduled for October, will see the election of new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.

During his speech at the Congress, Okraku emphasised his commitment to continuing his leadership journey in Ghana football.