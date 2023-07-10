ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I’ll contest for re-election as GFA President – Kurt Okraku declares

Evans Annang

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has announced his intention to seek re-election in the upcoming GFA Elections, scheduled for October.

Kurt Okraku, GFA Boss
Kurt Okraku, GFA Boss

Okraku made the declaration during the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, where he received a positive response from the audience, including a standing ovation and chants of “Long Live Kurt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Okraku's confirmation sets the stage for a competitive race, as former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have also declared their desire to run for the presidency.

Afriyie, who lost to Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a formidable candidate with the potential to challenge Okraku's leadership.

The GFA elections, scheduled for October, will see the election of new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the worst South African team I’ve seen in years – GFA boss Kurt Okraku
This is the worst South African team I’ve seen in years – GFA boss Kurt Okraku Pulse Ghana

During his speech at the Congress, Okraku emphasised his commitment to continuing his leadership journey in Ghana football.

He highlighted his achievements over the past three and a half years, including Ghana’s victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and the national team’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating Nigeria in the final qualifying round.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kurt Okraku, GFA Boss

    I’ll contest for re-election as GFA President – Kurt Okraku declares

  • Ashanti Gold

    Ashantigold officially suspended from all football activities in Ghana

  • Antonio Rudiger in Ghana

    Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spotted in Accra for holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephen Appiah recounts mood in camp after Laryea Kingston’s World Cup snub

I still feel bad that Laryea Kingston didn’t get to play at the World Cup – Appiah

GFA President Kurt Okraku

Here are the 15 ‘family and friends’ Grunsah has accused Kurt Okraku of working with

Charles Taylor says Afriyie Barnieh could become worse than Dominic Adiyiah

Afriyie Barnieh scores a brace for FC Zurich in preseason friendly win

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors technical team dissolved after Olympic games qualification failure