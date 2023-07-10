Okraku made the declaration during the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress, where he received a positive response from the audience, including a standing ovation and chants of “Long Live Kurt.”
I’ll contest for re-election as GFA President – Kurt Okraku declares
Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has announced his intention to seek re-election in the upcoming GFA Elections, scheduled for October.
Okraku's confirmation sets the stage for a competitive race, as former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have also declared their desire to run for the presidency.
Afriyie, who lost to Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a formidable candidate with the potential to challenge Okraku's leadership.
The GFA elections, scheduled for October, will see the election of new executives, including the highly contested position of the presidency.
During his speech at the Congress, Okraku emphasised his commitment to continuing his leadership journey in Ghana football.
He highlighted his achievements over the past three and a half years, including Ghana’s victory in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and the national team’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating Nigeria in the final qualifying round.
