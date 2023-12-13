I’ll keep working hard – Richmond Lamptey responds to calls for his Black Stars inclusion

Speaking to Kotoko’s media, he opined that he will not be complacent following calls for his inclusion in the national team.

“I've heard calls for my inclusion in the Black Stars call-up. But as a professional player, these things shouldn't get into your head but rather should encourage you to work harder so you bring out your best. I won't be swollen headed but I will keep working hard” he said

Lamptey's performance in Asante Kotoko's recent 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak has caught the eye of many, who are calling for his inclusion in the AFCON squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Top football personalities including SWAG boss, Kwabena Yeboah, Isaac Opeele Boateng, Charles Taylor, and coach Michael Osei have advocated for the inclusion of Lamptey in the national team due to his swashbuckling performance for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to start on January 13 in Ivory Coast with Ghana playing Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in the group stage.