The 31-year-old was part of the Black Satellites side that that won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup and went on to become an established international.

Inkoom played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

The former Asante Kotoko right-back recently joined Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi and says he’d love to play for the national team again.

Samuel Inkoom

“I do miss playing for Ghana. I have done a lot with my country it’s always great to serve. I am still doing my best and playing and I will love any opportunity to do it again,” he told Joy Sports.

Inkoom has endured a journeyman career, having now played for 13 clubs since he became a professional footballer.

However, he hopes to stay at Torpedo Kutaisi for a longer period, insisting he wants to help the club to win trophies.

“Torpedo is one of the best traditional clubs in Georgia. The club has good coaching staff and good facilities as well as a good playing body.

“I have been to so many countries in terms of football. I am also here to bring my experience to bear having played in the World Cup the UEFA Champions League and every stage that a player needs to play on,” he added.

Inkoom has previously played in Switzerland, France, Ukraine, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, and the United States (US).