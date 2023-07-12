According to CFR Cluj attacker, he has the senior national team in sight and he expects to score a lot of goals there.
I'm looking forward to score goals for the Black Stars – Emmanuel Yeboah
Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah has disclosed his desire to be the main striker for the Black Stars in the near future.
In an interview on Joy TV in Accra, Yeboah said he hopes to be prolific anytime he gets the opportunity to feature for any national team again.
“I expect to achieve and score more goals for the Ghana national team as well,” he continued.
He scored three goals in three games for Ghana as they suffered an early exit from the competition with four points.
The 20-year-old came off the bench to score two in the Black Meteors’ opening game against Congo with the team going on to win 3-2.
In an exclusive interview with Joy Sports, the forward admitted rating his involvement in Morocco would be tough for him.
“Sometimes you play a game and you will think you have done well but the fans will think otherwise,” he said.
“I cannot rate myself. I leave that to the fans.”
Yeboah has been linked with a move away from Cluj with MLS side Montreal Impact said to be interested in his services.
