‘If you have money like me, they don’t look at your skin colour’ – Inaki William

According to him, people used to make jokes about a black boy playing for Athletic Bilbao when he initially joined the Basque club.

He, however, noted that the world is now a global village and fans are no longer surprised to see a black man in the club’s jersey.

Williams also added that people are less likely to look at his skin colour due to his status and wealth, as compared to working-class black people.

“In Spain, I think that people are elitist. If you have a lot of money like I do, they don’t look at you skin colour but if you are a street vendor, they do,” he said.

Williams also reacted to the racial abuse that was meted out to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr last season at Valencia.

The 29-year-old said he was proud of the Brazilian for speaking out, insisting he would’ve loved to see the entire Real Madrid team walk off in solidarity with their teammate.

“It’s something he should not suffer. But it’s great that he speaks for all the people who have been victims of racism.

“I would have appreciated it if all the Real Madrid players walked off and the game had been stopped,” Williams added.

Williams was born in Spain but has Ghanaian parents. He switched nationality to play for Ghana last June and made his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil three months later.