'Irreplaceable' Aguero won hearts and minds of City fans: Guardiola

"So it's the legend, the best striker this club has ever had for this century through the years, but is irreplaceable in the souls, in the hearts, in the minds of our fans, of our people, of the players that played alongside him and all the managers who worked with him."

Guardiola said he felt blessed when he took over as manager in 2016 to have such stalwarts as Aguero at the club.

"We were so lucky, the guys who came after him -- me as a manager for example," he said.

"We took over the club and he was one of the guys like Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, David Silva, many players helped this club make a step forward and of course he was one of them."

Guardiola said the Argentinian had been pivotal in helping City become a domestic football superpower after decades of living in city rivals Manchester United's shadow.