'It's about finishing second': Leipzig coach all but concedes title to Bayern

Authors:
Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann all but conceded the Bundesliga title on Saturday after his side were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Bayern Munich thanks to a first-half goal from Leon Goretzka.
Kick-off was delayed by several minutes after Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer found a hole in his goal net, but the Bayern defence remained watertight in the first half despite Leipzig dominating possession.
Goretzka blasted in the opener shortly before half-time, hitting a Thomas Mueller cut-back first time to pick up his fifth league goal of the season.
Leipzig came out fighting after the break and dominated the second half, yet they failed to take their chances as Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer and Dani Olmo all flashed shots just wide of the post.
Dortmund face 'catastrophe'
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said his club are facing a "catastrophe" after a 2-1 home defeat to rivals Eintracht Frankfurt left their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.
A late winner from Portuguese striker Andre Silva means Dortmund are seven points adrift of Frankfurt and the Champions League qualification places.
