'It's about finishing second': Leipzig coach all but concedes title to Bayern

"Realistically, it's going to be very difficult to finish in the top four, even if we get six or seven more wins," Hummels told Sky after his side slumped to a 10th defeat of the season.

He said that missing the top four would be disastrous for Dortmund, who face a fight to hold on to coveted key players such as Erling Braut Haaland in the next transfer window.

"Not qualifying for the Champions League would obviously be a sporting and financial catastrophe, and we are close to that now," said Hummels.

Frankfurt took the lead through a freakish own goal on 11 minutes, as Nico Schulz sent a looping header into his own net after a cross from Filip Kostic.

Hummels hooked the ball in at a corner to level the scores on the stroke of half-time, but the visitors restored the lead on the counter-attack in the dying minutes, Silva heading in from close range after another Kostic cross.