The Mexican midfielder scored the only goal of the game as FC Porto defeated Maritimo 1-0 on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Today In History: Asamoah Gyan scores his 50th goal for Ghana

The goal is his second goal after the Portuguese topflight league returned following the Coronavirus break.

Porto now have 63 points from 26 matches, two clear of second-placed Benfica with eight rounds remaining in this seasonâs championship in a two-horse race for the title.

Corona, not normally a prolific scorer, was also on target in the 2-1 loss to Famalicao a week ago, Portoâs first match since the resumption of the 2019-20 season which had been on hold for almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a hint of good fortunate about his early winner after six minutes against Maritimo as he hopefully swung a boot at a loose ball in the penalty box and it looped into the far corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

The home side finished the game with 10 men when Brazilian left back Alex Telles received a second yellow card with four minutes remaining.