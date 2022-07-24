Video: Jesus punishes Chelsea as Arsenal thrash their London rivals to win Florida Cup

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jesus continued his fine pre-season form as the Gunners secured a fantastic win against their Premier League rivals.

Gabriel Jesus scored his third goal in three pre-season games as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
Gabriel Jesus is justifying every amount Arsenal paid for him, at least in pre-season, after scoring again in the Gunners' 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday morning.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City on a long-term deal for £45m this summer. The Brazil star settled in quickly, scoring twice on his debut against FC Nurnberg before adding another against Everton.

Jesus continued in the same vein on Sunday morning as his 15th-minute strike put Arsenal ahead against Chelsea in the Florida Cup final at Camping World Stadium.

The former Manchester City star got on the end of a brilliant pass from Granit Xhaka before chipping the ball beautifully over Edouard Mendy in Chelsea's goal.

Jesus' strike opened the flood gates for Arsenal, who went on to dominate the rest of the game. Mikel Arteta's men doubled their advantage in the 36th minute through Martin Odegaard's cool finish following another fantastic pass from Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners took a two-goal lead into the break but resumed the second half more hungry, resulting in a third goal.

Arsenal extended their lead in the 66th minute through Bukayo Saka, who tapped home a rebound after Mendy spilled Xhaka's shot.

Sabi Lokonga's header in the second minute of added time added gloss to the scoreline as the Gunners claimed an emphatic win over their London rivals to round up their American tour.

The Gunners will now return to the Emirates this weekend, where they will take on Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

