‘Welcome back home’ – John Dumelo mocks Nigeria after AFCON elimination

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has joined the banter between Ghanaians and Nigerians following the Super Eagles’ exit from the 2021 AFCON.

Nigeria bowed out of the competition following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday evening.

A long-range strike shot Youssef Msakni early in the second half was enough to condemn the oil-producing nation to defeat.

Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong comforting Ola Aina. Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Augustine Eguavoen’s side were tipped as the favourites to win the tournament after winning all three of their group games.

However, they were brought back to earth when they faced Tunisia, with a Carthage Eagles advancing to the quarter-finals.

Their exit comes just five days after Ghana was eliminated from the tournament and Dumelo didn’t waste time in trolling his Nigerian followers.

“You think winning all your group games means you will lift the cup? Welcome back home. But what has Desmond Elliot got to do with all this?” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ghana and Nigeria will face off in the FIFA World Cup play-offs in March for a ticket to Qatar.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

