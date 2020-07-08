The 29-year-old has been Swansea City’s best performer in the ongoing English Premier League, having registered nine goals in the campaign.

Jordan Ayew has said that despite a lot of things paying to his advantage in his most prolific season in front of goal, he believes that his change of attitude and desire has contributed immensely to his sensational form.

"The first season wasn’t great but in the dressing room, in the building, the people were good to me and so I really wanted to stay. My family were happy as well in London, so everything was good. On the football side, it was a bit difficult but I had confidence in myself that I could make it," he told Premier League Productions.

"Thanks to the football club, the manager, the Chairman, Dougie [Freedman], the staff, I think they all had faith in me and that’s why they signed me. That’s why things have changed. I’ve tried to do my best every time and when you work hard you get rewarded.

"I’ve changed a lot of things: my attitude, my desire to succeed, a bit of luck. When you work hard, you provoke the luck. I just wanted to do well this season; I came with big ambitions and things have changed but there’s still room for improvement."