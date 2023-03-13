Jordan Ayew is an incredible player – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 1-0, thanks to a late second-half penalty by striker Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens were, however, given a tough outing at Selhurst Park, where they were frustrated for large spells before finally finding a breakthrough.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Guardiola reserved praise for Crystal Palace’s attacking duo Ayew and Zaha.

"It is always tricky playing here [Selhurst Park]. We are always confident playing at home but I always have this belief that it is always tricky here,” the Manchester City boss told Sky Sports, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"The way they play and run is just incredible. Jordan Ayew and Zaha are incredible players. They are always running and creating spaces for the team.”

Ayew has so far endured a frustrating season in front of goal, having found the back of the net just once in 26 Premier League games.

However, he retains the trust of manager Patrick Vieira, who continues to pick the Ghanaian in his starting line-ups.