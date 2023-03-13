ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan Ayew is an incredible player – Pep Guardiola

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Jordan Ayew as an incredible player after his side’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard was full of praise for Ayew and his teammate Wilfred Zaha following Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 1-0, thanks to a late second-half penalty by striker Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens were, however, given a tough outing at Selhurst Park, where they were frustrated for large spells before finally finding a breakthrough.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Guardiola reserved praise for Crystal Palace’s attacking duo Ayew and Zaha.

"It is always tricky playing here [Selhurst Park]. We are always confident playing at home but I always have this belief that it is always tricky here,” the Manchester City boss told Sky Sports, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"The way they play and run is just incredible. Jordan Ayew and Zaha are incredible players. They are always running and creating spaces for the team.”

Ayew has so far endured a frustrating season in front of goal, having found the back of the net just once in 26 Premier League games.

However, he retains the trust of manager Patrick Vieira, who continues to pick the Ghanaian in his starting line-ups.

Meanwhile, Ayew has been included in Ghana coach Chris Hughton’s maiden 25-man squad for the double-header AFCON qualifier against Angola.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
