‘He’s the next Messi’ – Jordan Ayew’s son shows off his dribbling skills (Video)

In a short video that has gone viral on social media, the nine-year-old is captured receiving the ball before dribbling his way out to trouble to lay a pass.

He appears to be following in the footsteps of his father, Jordan, who currently plays for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ayew family has produced different generations of footballers who have gone on to play for the Black Stars.

Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of his children, Rahim, Jordan and Andre, have also gone on to play for the national team, with the latter being the Black Stars’ current captain.

Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was pleasantly surprised by Andre Ayew and his friends as he marked his birthday.

Pulse Ghana

Wakaso celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and marked the day by playing football with his friends.

Having trained with Black Stars captain Ayew, Afriyie Acquah and other footballers at the Nania Park, the birthday boy was then given a pleasant surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Wakaso was given two cakes by Ayew and his friends to celebrate his birthday.