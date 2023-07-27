ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘He’s the next Messi’ – Jordan Ayew’s son shows off his dribbling skills (Video)

Emmanuel Ayamga

A video of Jordan Ayew’s son, Razzan Ayew, displaying his dribbling skills has led to comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Jordan Ayew’s son compared with Messi after showing off dribbling skills (Video)
Jordan Ayew’s son compared with Messi after showing off dribbling skills (Video)

Razzan, who is nicknamed Picco, participated in an exhibition game involving his uncle Andre Ayew and other past and present players at the Nania Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a short video that has gone viral on social media, the nine-year-old is captured receiving the ball before dribbling his way out to trouble to lay a pass.

He appears to be following in the footsteps of his father, Jordan, who currently plays for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ayew family has produced different generations of footballers who have gone on to play for the Black Stars.

Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of his children, Rahim, Jordan and Andre, have also gone on to play for the national team, with the latter being the Black Stars’ current captain.

Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was pleasantly surprised by Andre Ayew and his friends as he marked his birthday.

The Ayew family
The Ayew family Pulse Ghana

Wakaso celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and marked the day by playing football with his friends.

Having trained with Black Stars captain Ayew, Afriyie Acquah and other footballers at the Nania Park, the birthday boy was then given a pleasant surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Wakaso was given two cakes by Ayew and his friends to celebrate his birthday.

The former Las Palmas and Granada midfielder was later sprayed with water by his friends before cutting the birthday cake.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

    ‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

  • Jordan Ayew’s son compared with Messi after showing off dribbling skills (Video)

    ‘He’s the next Messi’ – Jordan Ayew’s son shows off his dribbling skills (Video)

  • Ernest Nuamah is most expensive U21 winger outside Europe’s top 5 leagues

    Ernest Nuamah is most expensive U21 winger outside Europe’s top 5 leagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Angel Town: Sarkodie’s manager meets Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr at Drake’s concert

Angel Town: Sarkodie’s manager meets Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr at Drake’s concert

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Video: Sulley Muntari trains kids on how to shoot from distance

Video: Sulley Muntari trains kids on how to shoot from distance

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday