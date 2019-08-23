Junior Agogo passed on Thursday after battling with stroke for years.

Stephen Appiah who was the captain of the Black Stars during the period Agogo played for the national team has disclosed his former teammate told him he was planning to visit Ghana days before his demise.

Speaking on Asempa Fm Tornado said Agogo’s favourite song was a funky tune titled fish go deep the cure and cause.

“When Ghana played Ivory coast in the 2008 third place game we went to Fiesta Royal and after that we went to a club at Labone called Monte Carlo.”

“When he came to the club everyone was caught in awe of Agogo and everything was a standstill”

“In Italian they call Emmanuel Manu so I used to affectionately call him Manu Manu"

"I have been talking to him and he promised to visit Ghana next week so I was surprised to hear of his death"

“All the players in camp at the 2008 Afcon used to love Agogo because he was a likeable man”he said.

Agogo suffered a stroke when he was just 35 years old in 2015. The stroke led to him suffering also from Aphasia, which severely affects a person’s ability to use language.

In an interview with the BBC Four documentary to raise awareness of Aphasia on World Stroke Day the former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers striker was visibly seen struggling to put words together.

He noted he had thoughts but could not speak as a result of the stroke. “I had thoughts but where is my voice man?” Junior Agogo sarcastically asks while conducting the interview.

Junior Manuel Agogo, a Ghanaian footballer, played as a striker for many clubs, spending most of his playing career in England, with additional spells in the USA, Egypt, Cyprus and Scotland.

His longest spell was at Bristol Rovers (2003–06), where he made 140 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest. Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009.

His three goals in the final stages of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations helped Ghana to a third-place finish, adding to the three club honours he earned during his career. Agogo scored a total of 143 goals during his professional football career. After retiring, he opened his own small group and personal fitness training business.