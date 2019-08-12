The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-2 defeat against Kano Pillars on Saturday in the first leg of their CAF Champions League clash.

Justice Blay who scored one of Kotoko’s two goals against the Nigerian giants has said that Kotoko will do everything possible to overcome Kano Pillars hurdle in Kumasi on August 25.

“We scored twice in Nigeria which is a plus for us going to the return leg in Kumasi. I believe we can eliminate them in Kumasi," Blay told reporters on the Porcupines' arrival in Ghana on Sunday.

“We are very determined to secure next round qualification even though Kano Pillars will also come to the return leg with the same ambition.

“With the two preseason friendlies in Kumasi, I have realised that as players what we can do for the supporters to be happy is to win and we will start with Kano Pillars in the return leg.

“We will only plead with the supporters to come to the stadium in their numbers during the return leg and I know we will beat Kano Pillars in Kumasi."

A new Kotoko signing, there was a special delight for Blay on Saturday as he got his name on the score sheet in what was his competitive debut for his new side.

“I’m happy to have scored for Kotoko in my debut Champions League game," the former Medeama man remarked.

“It was a memorable one for me as a player."